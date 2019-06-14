Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Violet Proffitt. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Proffitt of Ferndale passed away peacefully on Monday June 3, 2019, at the great age of 97 years. Jean moved to Washington from Canada over 60 years ago and proudly became an American citizen. She married Frank in 1963 and they built their home at Sandy Point, where they both became an active part of that community socially, politically and emotionally. Jean surrounded herself with loving people who were more than friends to her and her house was usually a hub of social activity. Jean was an artist. She painted watercolours, oils and acrylics and was a member of the Sandy Point Artists. She was also a ceramicist and earned a certificate to teach ceramic firing. Jean came from a family of growers and was an expert gardener. She loved birds, cats, dogs, nature and most of all she loved her people. We all miss her dynamic personality, her humour and her zest for life. Jean was predeceased by her husband Frank, her parents Chris and Matilda Sailer, her brothers Bill and Jeb, and her sister Edna. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Libby (Tom) Hiatt of Ferndale and Sharon Stiem of Medicine Hat, Alberta. Jean has one surviving sister, Alyce Noton, who resides in Coquitlam, B.C. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made to Bel-West Cat Rescue, 4379 Meridian St, Bellingham, 98226 or Rescue Hearts Northwest, P.O. Box 2764, Ferndale, 98248. Service to be announced at a later date. You may share your memories of Jean with her family at

