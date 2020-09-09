You left us unexpectedly Your smiling face we'll see no more In our hearts the memory lingers Sweetly, tender, fond and true Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend peacefully passed away on August 31, 2020 at the age of 80. Jeanine E Hubbs was born August 28, 1940 in Polson, Montana to William Angus McDonald and Precella June McClammy McDonald. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Harold G Hubbs; daughter, Suzanne M Kaste; stepson, Terry L Hubbs. She is survived by her sister, Percella Jane McDonald Tougas, husband, Pat; her brother, Mark Angus McDonald, wife, Dorothy Ann; five children, Brian K Hubbs, wife, Brandye; Raymond A Kaste, wife, Misti; William J Kaste, wife, Dovie; Deborah K Kaste Greenlund, and stepdaughter, Denise S Hubbs Wodelman, husband, Mike; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and all the family friends that called her mom and grandma. We were always welcomed with a smile, hug, and a story about her grandchildren. She enjoyed her flowers, reading, and spending time outside in the sun. She will be missed on the camping trips! Later, when we all can get together again, we will have a Celebration of Life to share stories and memories of Jean. In lieu of flowers, she would want you to help a neighbor or local business struggling through this pandemic.



