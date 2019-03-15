Jeanne Adele Tweit passed away on March 13, 2019, at Mt. Baker Care Center. You are invited to a graveside service at Bayview Cemetery on Friday, May 3rd at 1:00 PM followed by a 2:30 PM memorial service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to OSLC, 1720 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 or to Whatcom Hospice. The Tweit family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Mt. Baker Care Center, Summit Place and Whatcom Hospice for the loving care they extended to Jeanne in her final years. View Jeanne's complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Adele Tweit.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 15, 2019