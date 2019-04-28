Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Adele Tweit. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Adele Tweit passed away on March 13, 2019, at Mt. Baker Care Center. She was born to Andrew and Clara (Benseth) Tweit on June 26, 1925, in Fairhaven. She graduated from Bellingham High School and soon after joined the Nursing Corps and proudly graduated as a Registered Nurse from Everett General Hospital. She was employed as a nurse in several doctor’s offices in Bellingham over the years and retired from Consultants in Medicine, where she had many friends. Jeanne loved being surrounded by her family and passing on our Norwegian heritage, and she was always happy to host holiday gatherings of all kinds, birthday parties, wedding and baby showers, or apple cider making get-togethers (rain or shine) at her lovely home. She accompanied many family members on trips across the USA, and to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Norway, and always enjoyed putting together scrapbooks and photo albums of her journeys. Jeanne was always up for an adventure and thoroughly enjoyed all the simple things in life that made wonderful and funny memories - from making and painting Christmas ornaments to decorating Easter eggs, playing croquet and board games, going to the beach for a picnic, skipping rocks and hunting for shells, enjoying a cold beer on the deck after working in her yard, and having everyone over for coffee, cookies, and her favorite strawberry shortcake! She also enjoyed and looked forward to lunches by the lake and Christmas parties with her dear friends. Jeanne will always be remembered as the aunt who was the “extra” mom, grandma, big sister and best friend to her niece and nephews who were like her children and to whom she passed on a strong sense of what it means to be a family. She warmly welcomed and involved herself in the lives of her great-nieces and great-nephews and their children as well. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, sister Elaine, and her brother Vernon and his wife Doris, who was Jeanne’s best friend since they entered nurses training together in WWII. Jeanne will be missed by her niece Patricia Scott and nephews Douglas (Robin) Tweit and Murray (Donna) Tweit, as well as all of their families: James (Kristen), Holly, Ryan (Tara), Tyler, Rendi (Jason), Grady (Alicia), Landy (Kevin), Jessy (Rose) and all of their children: Ebba, Duncan, Abi, Kira, Jaxon, Malin, Zoey, Piper, Mackynlee, Gunnar, Ryder, Owen, Sophie, Marion and Cora. Jeanne was a lifelong member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. You are invited to a graveside service at Bayview Cemetery on Friday, May 3rd at 1:00 PM followed by a 2:30 PM memorial service at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to OSLC, 1720 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225 or to Whatcom Hospice. The Tweit family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Mt. Baker Care Center, Summit Place and Whatcom Hospice for the loving care they extended to Jeanne in her final years. You may share memories with the family at

