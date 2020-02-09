Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne B. Binning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bellingham resident Jeanne Binning, 90, passed away Thurs., Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Francis of Bellingham. She was born Beulah Jean Crain on November 16, 1929 to Alfred and Linnie Crain in Snyder, OK. She married Clyde Binning and traveled the world living in Washington, D.C.; Oahu, HI; Morocco, Africa; Vallejo, CA; and Adak, AK before residing in Bellingham, WA in 1964. Jeanne was a fiercely private, independent woman who cared deeply for her family and her faith. She was also an activist who often voiced her opinions/concerns to her political leaders in hopes to bring about change. Survivors include a son, Tony Binning (Sheryl) of Bellingham, and a son, Don Binning of Bellingham. Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Benita Granger (Mike) of Federal Way. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123 (1-800-227-2345). Please share your memories of Jeanne at

