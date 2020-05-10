Jeanne F. Griffith
Jeanne F. Griffith, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Lynden, WA. Jeanne was born on November 9, 1924 in Shelby County, TN to William and Evelyn Findley. She married William D. Griffith. In 1977 Jeanne moved her family out west to Bellingham where she worked as “paper & pencil” bookkeeper, retiring from Whatcom Medical Bureau just as the world of bookkeeping was migrating to the computer. She is preceded in death by her husband William and sons; Scott Dewitt Griffith and William Clark Griffith. Jean is survived by sons; Brett Griffith and Gard Griffith, both of Bellingham, WA, 5 grandchildren; Shea, Cody, Jennifer, Derek, and Sabrina, and 7 great-grandchildren; Brett, Keyra, Kayla, Krista, Avery, Brandon, and Michael. Please share memories of Jeanne at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 10, 2020.
