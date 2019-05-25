Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Marie Brotherton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Marie Brotherton, daughter to Eileen and Walt Brotherton, beloved friend, mother, teacher, nurse, spouse, grandmother, and sister passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by friends and family in Bellingham, WA. A native of Seattle, WA, she lived a life dedicated to her family, patients, faith, and community that touched many lives. She is survived by her husband Dr. James Ross, sister Debbie Brotherton and brother-in-law Mike Dodd, children Caitlin Ludlow and son-in-law Orion Ludlow, son Brian Ross, son Patrick Ross and daughter-in-law Breanne Ross, son Kevin Ross, grandchildren Rose and Miles Ludlow as well as Ella, Emmett, and Dorothy Ross, and countless cousins, in-laws, and friends. Memorial details are pending.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 25, 2019

