Jeanne Marie Brotherton, daughter to Eileen and Walt Brotherton, beloved friend, mother, teacher, nurse, spouse, grandmother, and sister passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by friends and family in Bellingham, WA. A native of Seattle, WA, she lived a life dedicated to her family, patients, faith, and community that touched many lives. Over her career she worked as a birthing class instructor, lactation consultant at St. Joseph Hospital, teacher at Bellingham Technical College, nurse for Meridian School District, and as an instructor for Faith Community Nursing. Additionally she helped in her community through her prayer shawl circle, leading meditations at the Cancer Center, and preparing and serving food at Lighthouse Mission. She is survived by her husband Dr. James Ross, sister Debbie Brotherton and brother-in-law Mike Dodd, children Caitlin Ludlow and son-in-law Orion Ludlow, son Brian Ross, son Patrick Ross and daughter-in-law Breanne Ross, son Kevin Ross, grandchildren Rose and Miles Ludlow as well as Ella, Emmett, and Dorothy Ross, and countless cousins, in-laws, and friends. In lieu of flowers contributions to Health Ministries Network (

Jeanne Marie Brotherton, daughter to Eileen and Walt Brotherton, beloved friend, mother, teacher, nurse, spouse, grandmother, and sister passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by friends and family in Bellingham, WA. A native of Seattle, WA, she lived a life dedicated to her family, patients, faith, and community that touched many lives. Over her career she worked as a birthing class instructor, lactation consultant at St. Joseph Hospital, teacher at Bellingham Technical College, nurse for Meridian School District, and as an instructor for Faith Community Nursing. Additionally she helped in her community through her prayer shawl circle, leading meditations at the Cancer Center, and preparing and serving food at Lighthouse Mission. She is survived by her husband Dr. James Ross, sister Debbie Brotherton and brother-in-law Mike Dodd, children Caitlin Ludlow and son-in-law Orion Ludlow, son Brian Ross, son Patrick Ross and daughter-in-law Breanne Ross, son Kevin Ross, grandchildren Rose and Miles Ludlow as well as Ella, Emmett, and Dorothy Ross, and countless cousins, in-laws, and friends. In lieu of flowers contributions to Health Ministries Network ( http://www.healthministriesnetwork.net/donate ) or a would be appreciated. A memorial will be held at First Congregational Church in Bellingham, WA on Saturday July 6th at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Published in Bellingham Herald on June 27, 2019

