Jeff D. Barnes, age 68, passed away on September 9, 2019 at his home in Rochester, WA. He was born in Bellingham, WA to George and Gloria Barnes. Jeff was a long-haul truck driver for 44 years. He leaves behind his wife Connie Barnes, children Jeffrey Barnes, Tanayle Haga, Scarlett Grey & Ariana Howland, his siblings Vicki Wagner & Jess Barnes, 3 nephews Mike, Chris & Brandon Koop and 5 grandchildren. Services will be held Sept 22, 2019 at 4pm at Borst Park, Kitchen 2, Centralia, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 15, 2019