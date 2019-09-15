Jeff D. Barnes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeff D. Barnes.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeff D. Barnes, age 68, passed away on September 9, 2019 at his home in Rochester, WA. He was born in Bellingham, WA to George and Gloria Barnes. Jeff was a long-haul truck driver for 44 years. He leaves behind his wife Connie Barnes, children Jeffrey Barnes, Tanayle Haga, Scarlett Grey & Ariana Howland, his siblings Vicki Wagner & Jess Barnes, 3 nephews Mike, Chris & Brandon Koop and 5 grandchildren. Services will be held Sept 22, 2019 at 4pm at Borst Park, Kitchen 2, Centralia, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.