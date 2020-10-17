1/1
Jeffery Scott Kelling
1954 - 2020
Jeffery Scott Kelling
September 11, 2020
Sedro-Woolley, Washington - Jeffrey Scott Kelling, 65 of Sedro-Woolley Washington, passed away on Friday, September 11th, 2020, after a courageous, sixteen-month battle with brain cancer. His fight was a trying one, but his loved ones are grateful that the "ups" outnumber the "downs" and that his sense of humor never left him.
Jeff was born on November 26th, 1954 in Denver, Colorado to Ralph and Shirley Kelling (née Rymer). After graduating from Montrose High School in 1972, Jeff served in the United States Navy before completing a nursing degree, and spent forty-five years in operating rooms across Colorado, Arizona, and Washington states. He most recently spent three years working in surgery at the Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Jeff is survived by his son Steve Kelling, of Seattle, WA; daughter Sara Shorb, of Flagstaff, AZ; companion Sonya Bonnell, of Sedro-Woolley, WA; brother Bruce Kelling of Medford, OR; and beloved friends and Harley-Davidson riders across numerous states and countries.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday October 17th, 2020 in Washington State. In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family and friends would be honored by any donations made in his memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.glioblastomafoundation.org/) who support research in therapy that may benefit others fighting the brave-fight against brain cancer.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
