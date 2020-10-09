Jeffrey Davis

April 5, 2006 - October 1, 2020

Everson, Washington - Jeffery L. Davis left this earthly plane to join Jesus, his mother and father . He died Oct 1,2020 holding the hands of his sons, Ken Davis and Steven Davis. He was an avid fisherman, barbershop singer and Christian,You could always find him in a crowd by listening to the talking and laughing. He was a great barbershop singer with the Bellingham Blend, an avid fisherman, and Christian. He's a member of Nooksack Christian Fellowship and loves his church. He is survived by his wife of 30 years ,Jill Davis, sons J.Ken Davis, Stephen Davis.step-sons Joel Macari and Joseph j.Macari, He was preceded in death by him mom, Carla Davis, HIs father, E. "Bill" Davis, and brother Dwight Davis.He leaves behind 6 grandkids , a brother Carl Davis and wife Donna, numerous nieces and nephews.





