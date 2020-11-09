Jeffrey Hill

February 7, 1985 - October 26, 2020

Ferndale, Washington - Jeffrey Thomas Hill, aged 35, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 26 at 11:11pm after wrestling with esophageal cancer for nearly a year.

He was born in Poipu, Kauai, Hawaii, where his first ten years were spent swimming, climbing banyan trees, and questioning all authority. The family relocated to Van Zandt in 1996, where Jeff developed a passion for basketball and eventually played for Mount Baker High School.

Jeff's career began in retail management with Buckle Inc., which led him to Seattle and Missouri as a young adult, but he ended up back in the Bellingham area for a career shift to Technology Sales.

In 2010, while working for Ryzex, he met Megann. Jeff left the workforce for academia and graduated in 2017 from Western Washington University with dual bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Communications. Jeff had looked forward to a long career with Oasys Inc., which would be his final employer. He was humbled by the incredible level of support offered by the company during his illness.

During his time in school, Jeff and Megann had their first child, Harper Ellison. The next baby, Harrison Thomas, arrived in the following year and these two children were the light of Jeff's life. He lived every day to be the best father possible.

Due to the discovery of a rare genetic condition, Li-Fraumeni Syndrome, Jeff made the generous decision to donate his body to the University of Washington School of Medicine for the advancement of genetics research with the hope that his contribution will assist in the prevention of others from experiencing the same fate.

Jeff will be deeply missed by wife Megann, and children, Harper and Harrison of Ferndale, WA; parents Michael Hill and Diane Dunnington Hill, of Van Zandt, WA; The Pobran Family of Bellingham, WA including sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Darren, and nieces Emma and Madison; father-in-law Russell Schmidt of Ferndale, WA; and mother-in-law Sherry Schmidt of Maui, HI.

Due to the Global Pandemic, services will be postponed until further notice.





