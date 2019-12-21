Jennifer Anne Greco, born and raised in Bellingham, passed away suddenly at her home on November 26th, 2019 at the age of 35. Born September 19th, 1984 to Joe and Jan Greco. Jenny attended Meridian School District and then later Squalicum High school. Jenny enjoyed, and made most of her friends, working in numerous retail establishments around Bellingham. She will be remembered for showing kindness to those in need of a friend, for her passion for music, and for her love of animals, especially her two cats. She was preceded in death by numerous family members including her father Joe Greco who passed away earlier this year. She is survived by mother Jan Greco, sister Chris Montrose, brother Joey Greco, sister Jessie Everson (Husband - Matt Everson), grandmother Carole Quinn, niece Dominique, nephew Dante, niece Maci, nephew Quinn and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to express their gratitude to her roommate for their selfless act of kindness in helping Jenny through difficult times. She will he missed by many, but we take comfort in knowing she’s forever at peace. No service is planned at this time. Memories can be shared on the tribute wall at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 21, 2019