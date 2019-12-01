Jennifer Elsie Lamonica (Jen), age 44, of Bellingham, Washington, died Friday, November 15, 2019 after losing her battle with metastatic breast cancer. Jennifer was born August 11, 1975 to Nancy and Roland Wagar. She earned a Master’s Degree in Speech-Language Pathology from WWU and worked as a Speech Pathologist in the Concrete and Sedro Woolley School Districts. She was married to Joseph Lamonica on July 17th, 1998 and they have three children, Anthony (15), Nicky (12), and Nina (8). Jen truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family over a cup of coffee, spending time with her family snacking during a movie night, attending school activities, soccer games, gymnastics meets with her children, and baking cookies. Jen was a kind and genuine, openly loving soul; a loving wife and mother, a dear friend, an inspiring co-worker, and a great teacher who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Jen had the ability to reach people in a very deep and positive way. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. James Presbyterian Church, 910 14th St., Bellingham, WA 98225. Family, friends, and others whose life Jenny touched are invited to attend. She is survived by her husband Joseph, children Anthony, Nicky, and Nina, her mother Nancy, and many other loving relatives and close friends. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jen online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 1, 2019