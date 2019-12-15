Jennifer Jean Lorenz was called home to be with her heavenly father on December 11, 2019. Jen was born on February 18, 1974 in San Leandro, California to Jan Canaan and Lee Lorenz. She died peacefully in her home with her mother Jean and daughters Payton and Ailin. Jen is survived by her mother Jean Canaan and stepfather Larry Canaan, father Lee Lorenz, brother Jason Lorenz, daughters Payton and Ailin, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. An informal memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at CTK Church in Bellingham, WA. Donations can be made in Jen and her girls' names to a .
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 15, 2019