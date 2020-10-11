Jenny Criscuola-Chizer

October 2, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Jenny Criscuola-Chizer was born on November 11, 1953 to Audrey and Andy Criscuola. She was raised in Fairhaven and attended, Larrabee, Fairhaven and Sehome schools. She worked at and retired from the Department of Social and Health Services. Jenny had her share of challenges as she navigated life with disability but was always strong in spirit and kept an amazing positive attitude. Her great personality and witty banter will always be with us. She was preceeded in death by her parents and husband Cary Chizer. She is survived by her brother Tony Criscuola, Niece Amy Cofer and children Justin, Austin & Olwyn; Nephew Joe Criscuola and children Angie & Lucciana; Nephew Andrew and daughter Audrey. Their will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will likely be held post COVID in the summer of 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store