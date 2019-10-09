Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenny Tolsma-de Boer. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Monumenta Cemetery Lynden , WA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Lynden Protestant Reformed Church 315 N. Park St Lynden , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jenny de Boer, age 98, resident of Lynden, Washington, passed away on October 3, 2019 into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ (Isaiah 40:11). She died after a short stay at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. She was very loved as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to all her descendants. Jenny was born in Ysbrechtum in the Netherlands to Jelle and Ymkje Cnossen on November 3, 1920. She married her first husband John Tolsma on May 9, 1946. In 1948 they immigrated to the United States with their oldest daughter. After a cross-country train trip, they settled in California. In time, their five other children were born there. The family moved to Washington State in 1960, where they again engaged in dairy farming. In 1975, they moved to Lynden, Washington. Jenny was nurtured in the Christian faith all her life and was a faithful member of the Protestant Reformed Church in Lynden. After her husband John died in January of 2009, she remained a widow until December of 2013 when at the age of 93 she married Frank de Boer. With this they spent the last six years in a very devoted relationship. She is survived by six children: Emma (Sidney-deceased) Top, Henrietta (Jerry) Kaptein, Harold (Winnie) Tolsma, Olga (Dick) Vander Kooy, Frank (Sheryl) Tolsma, and John (Carolyn) Tolsma; and also, 45 grandchildren, 165 great-grandchildren, and 12 great- great-grandchildren. The birth of several more great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren are anticipated soon. Jenny was also step-mother to Frank’s twelve children. In birth order they are: Albert (Sarah) de Boer, Thelma (Bob) Cogdal, Billy (Julie) de Boer, Arthur ( Leanne) de Boer, Joey (DeAnne) de Boer, Christine de Boer, Carolyn (Loren) Vanden Top, Ed (Charlene) de Boer, Linda de Boer, Janey (Terry) Westoff, Marsha (Marvin) Molenkamp, Amy (Jake) Cheechov and also, forty-five grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. In addition to Jenny’s first husband John, Jenny’s six siblings proceeded her in death, as well as five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and one step-grandchild. Visitation will be available on October 11 at Gillies Funeral Home from 5-8 PM. The location is 202 Front Street, Lynden, Washington. Graveside services at Monumenta Cemetery located in Lynden will be conducted on October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM in the Lynden Protestant Reformed Church, 315 N. Park St., Lynden. Rev. Steven Regnerus will be the officiating pastor. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

