Jerald Bernard Hardy (Jerry), age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home in Everson. Jerry was born July 26, 1931 on the family farm in Everson to parents Glen and Florence Hardy. He attended Lynden Public School and Western Washington University then proudly served in the United States Army. Jerry was married 44 years to the love of his life, Shirley. Jerry’s passion was operating the family dairy farm, gravel pits and logging operations. He and his wife Shirley often enjoyed driving their own hay truck to Eastern Washington to buy hay for their dairy operation. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. During his life, he enjoyed breaking horses, fishing and duck hunting. Jerry was preceded in death his beloved wife Shirley, son Bob Dodge (Carrie), parents, and sister, Dolores Hardy. He is survived by children Rod Dodge (Mel), Anacortes, WA, Kerry Nanninga (Dave), Blaine WA, Kathy Varner (John), Lynden WA, 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. The Graveside Service will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Ten Mile Cemetery, 6268 Medcalf Rd, Lynden. Memorials in honor of Jerry are suggested to the , . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 15, 2020