Jeremiah Michael Crediford 5-11-1985 to 11-23-2019 passed at home. Jeremiah was survived by his Wife Chelsey & their 4 children, his Parents, siblings, and many other family & friends. Jeremiah grew up in Ferndale & was deeply loved, as much as he loved others wholeheartedly. His memorial is at the United Church of Ferndale Saturday 12/7 at 11AM. Donations for his family since he had no life insurance are greatly appreciated and can be given at the memorial.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 5, 2019