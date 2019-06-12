Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Lee Dodds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeremy Lee Dodds, age 31, passed away in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 28, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1987 in Bellingham, WA to Eddie and Paula (Denison) Dodds. Jeremy attended Lynden Public Schools and was a member of the class of 2006. He was born in the middle of a snowstorm which may be the reason he loved Mt. Baker and snowboarding so much! He loved his family and his friends very much and he will be greatly missed! He was such a caring person to everyone, whether you just met him or had known him forever. He had a gift for making everyone feel special and loved! He is survived by his mother, Paula Denison Dodds, of Corpus Christi, Texas and father, Eddie Dodds (Zaida) of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sister, Lisa "Nikki" Schoenfeldt (Matt) of La Vernia, Texas and brother, Justin Dodds of San Antonio, Texas, step sisters, Zaida and Jessica Patino Aguirre, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, nephew and niece, Tristan and Madison Schoenfeldt of La Vernia, Texas, maternal grandparents, Lynna Calverley, Pete and Gloria Denison, paternal grandmother, Sally Dodds along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, special friend, Klarissa Lovell and her mother, Kim Gutierrez of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Edwin Dodds and maternal grandfather, Larry Calverley and his Uncle, Steve Akers, who coached Jeremy and so many Lynden kids in various youth league sports. Jeremy spent last Christmas on a snowboarding trip with family which will hold treasured memories forever. Jeremy loved to talk to his mom about the most recent episode of Game of Thrones so he would appreciate this quote, "And now his watch is ended". We love you, Jeremy!! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Lynden United Methodist Church, 500 14th Street, Lynden, WA at 11:00 am. Jeremy always wanted to be on Mt. Baker forever so we will be going up to Mt. Baker after the service to honor his wishes. Anyone that would like to come along will be welcome!!

Jeremy Lee Dodds, age 31, passed away in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 28, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1987 in Bellingham, WA to Eddie and Paula (Denison) Dodds. Jeremy attended Lynden Public Schools and was a member of the class of 2006. He was born in the middle of a snowstorm which may be the reason he loved Mt. Baker and snowboarding so much! He loved his family and his friends very much and he will be greatly missed! He was such a caring person to everyone, whether you just met him or had known him forever. He had a gift for making everyone feel special and loved! He is survived by his mother, Paula Denison Dodds, of Corpus Christi, Texas and father, Eddie Dodds (Zaida) of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sister, Lisa "Nikki" Schoenfeldt (Matt) of La Vernia, Texas and brother, Justin Dodds of San Antonio, Texas, step sisters, Zaida and Jessica Patino Aguirre, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, nephew and niece, Tristan and Madison Schoenfeldt of La Vernia, Texas, maternal grandparents, Lynna Calverley, Pete and Gloria Denison, paternal grandmother, Sally Dodds along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, special friend, Klarissa Lovell and her mother, Kim Gutierrez of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Edwin Dodds and maternal grandfather, Larry Calverley and his Uncle, Steve Akers, who coached Jeremy and so many Lynden kids in various youth league sports. Jeremy spent last Christmas on a snowboarding trip with family which will hold treasured memories forever. Jeremy loved to talk to his mom about the most recent episode of Game of Thrones so he would appreciate this quote, "And now his watch is ended". We love you, Jeremy!! A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Lynden United Methodist Church, 500 14th Street, Lynden, WA at 11:00 am. Jeremy always wanted to be on Mt. Baker forever so we will be going up to Mt. Baker after the service to honor his wishes. Anyone that would like to come along will be welcome!! Published in Bellingham Herald on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close