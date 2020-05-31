With a laugh like no other, Jeremy Lindeman went home to his Savior in Heaven on April 24, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. Born on September 6th, 1975 in Sacramento, CA, Jeremy bravely battled Leukemia until he couldn’t anymore. Jeremy was a very kind and quiet man remembered for his unrestrained and honest laughter, love of computers, and his unending knowledge. Jeremy is dearly missed by his family. Some of their memories include daily phone calls with his oldest brother Josh. His sister Amy who can’t remember a time when she said, “I love you” to him and he didn’t respond with, “I know!". His sister April fondly recalls helping Jeremy deliver his newspaper route as kids. Those routes fueled much of Jeremy’s independence as a teenager and brought the news to most of the Lincoln Neighborhood in the 90’s. His sister Nancy has the warmest memories of Jeremy taking her on the city bus to Wunderland arcade. It would take them the better part of the day to get there. They would play right up until moments before their bus transfers expired to save the quarter for the ride back. Though it could also have been that they used all their nickels on games and soda. His youngest brother John can remember spending hours on Jeremy’s lap playing video games when he was a toddler and still chuckles when remembering how he and Jeremy as teenagers would take the family van to get ice cream, unbeknownst to their mother. Niece Briana remembers stopping at McDonalds on the way to local government meetings when Jeremy babysat her. Other fond memories is his love for diet soda and eating good food, going on long car adventures, swimming, guy time, spending time with his nieces and nephews, and his close relationship with his sister Amy. Jeremy will be missed forever by his mother, Mary Lindeman, brothers and sisters Josh (Linzy), Amy (Ben), April (Craig), Nancy (Nathan) and John (Lacey), his very best friends Christy (Eric) and Sr. Maureen, his nieces and nephews Briana, Ty, Gwyn, Linnea, Gabby, Sagan, Georgia, Raylon and Shaylie and all his extended family who love him so much. Jeremy was predeceased by his father Michael Lindeman. A Celebration of Life will be held when we can get together again. Jeremy was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Vancouver, WA and will be buried at St. Peter's Cemetery in Deming, WA. Funeral arrangements are through daviescremationburial.com. Donations may be made in Jeremy's name to an organization that provides bus passes to people like our dear brother, free of charge: https://www.hsc-wa.org.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 31, 2020.