Jerri Partlow passed away August 14th 2020 at the Whatcom Hospice house in Bellingham, Wa. from complications of COPD and pancreatic cancer. She was born November 09, 1941 in Bellingham, Wa. to Charlie Claire Duncan and Laura Viola Duncan (Johnson). Jerri was widowed in the early 1980's and never remarried but she certainly knew how to fill her free time. Jerri loved to spend time at the local casinos playing the slots. She also enjoyed playing BINGO and spending time with her close family and friends. Jerri also gave to charities including Big Brother's Big Sister's and The Salvation Army. She was kind to everyone and her strong character and conviction allowed her to overcome obstacles and even when faced with illness never lost her loving kind nature. Jerri is survived by her 3 sons Michael Ray Partlow and his wife Sieneke of Blaine, Washington, Chris Allan Partlow of Bellingham, Washington, Joseph Charles Partlow and his wife Cecelia of Richland, Washington her 4 grandchildren Anthony Walker, Rosanna Kerr, Matthew Partlow and Whitney Partlow ad well as her 4 great grandchildren Taylor Kerr, Bryn Kerr, Trinity Walker and Cooper Partlow. Private services were held.



