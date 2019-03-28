Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry A. Bajema. View Sign

Jerry A. Bajema, age 73, of Deming passed away at his home Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1945 in Bellingham, WA to parents Samuel and Dorothy Marjorie (Gatjens) Bajema. Jerry graduated from Lynden High School in 1963. Jerry served four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had quite a long history of employment he was a Computer Programmer and System Analyst, owned and operated his own Brick Masonry business, did Refractory Masonry for Oil Refineries and owned and operated his Organic Garden and Farm. Raising various Organic vegetables, Beef and Pork which he marketed to Supermarkets and various Farmer Markets. Jerry also installed and maintained a passive solar water heating system for his home. He built and maintained a one acre fresh water pond, cultured Rainbow and Cutthroat Trout. Jerry also loved landscaping which he landscaped his four acres with unusual trees, shrubs and special perennials. When he wasn’t working his hobbies included fishing, hunting, kayaking, hiking and camping. Jerry is preceded in death by: his parents and his brother, Bruce Bajema. Jerry is survived by: his sister; Karen Gilliam and husband Jerry, nieces; Margo Wei husband Mike, Maya Butterfield and husband Geoff, nephews; Bryan Bajema and wife Cindy, and many great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Van Zandt Community Hall, 4106 Highway 9, Deming, WA 98244 at 4:00pm., potluck following. In Lieu of flowers please donate to a . Please share your thoughts and memories at

Jerry A. Bajema, age 73, of Deming passed away at his home Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1945 in Bellingham, WA to parents Samuel and Dorothy Marjorie (Gatjens) Bajema. Jerry graduated from Lynden High School in 1963. Jerry served four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had quite a long history of employment he was a Computer Programmer and System Analyst, owned and operated his own Brick Masonry business, did Refractory Masonry for Oil Refineries and owned and operated his Organic Garden and Farm. Raising various Organic vegetables, Beef and Pork which he marketed to Supermarkets and various Farmer Markets. Jerry also installed and maintained a passive solar water heating system for his home. He built and maintained a one acre fresh water pond, cultured Rainbow and Cutthroat Trout. Jerry also loved landscaping which he landscaped his four acres with unusual trees, shrubs and special perennials. When he wasn’t working his hobbies included fishing, hunting, kayaking, hiking and camping. Jerry is preceded in death by: his parents and his brother, Bruce Bajema. Jerry is survived by: his sister; Karen Gilliam and husband Jerry, nieces; Margo Wei husband Mike, Maya Butterfield and husband Geoff, nephews; Bryan Bajema and wife Cindy, and many great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Van Zandt Community Hall, 4106 Highway 9, Deming, WA 98244 at 4:00pm., potluck following. In Lieu of flowers please donate to a . Please share your thoughts and memories at www.sigsfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services

809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2

Bellingham , WA 98225

360-656-5459 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations