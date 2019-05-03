Jerry Albert Joubert, age 75, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on April 18, 2019 in Indio, California. He is survived by the love of his life, Anne, daughter Heather, son-in-law Sean and his son TJ and granddaughter Chloe. He is also survived by his brother Jim Joubert, sisters Michele Joubert, Yvonne Carson and Kathi Rauch as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry graduated from Blaine High School and was drafted into the Army spending 2 years in Germany where he made life-long friends. Back home in Blaine he worked at Intalco Aluminum Plant, ran an automotive repair business in his garage and volunteered at the Blaine Fire Department-all at the same time. After eight years as a volunteer he became the first paid fire chief in Blaine. He continued as chief for another 27 years, where his service was a source of pride for him and security for the community. In retirement, Jerry and Anne traveled to 48 states in their RV connecting with family, friends and his beloved classmates. After some trips to Europe they found a resting place in Rancho Casa Blanca in Indio, California where they wintered for 22 years. Jerry took up golfing and volunteering in the resort. Jerry had an unbelievable work ethic and a big and generous heart. His footprint can be found in many areas of the resort. There are not enough words to describe how great Jerry was and how much he will be missed. The family would like to express appreciation for the love and support that has come from all that knew him. Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 5781 Hendrickson Avenue, Ferndale, WA 98248 on June 8th at 10:00 a.m. Reception will follow in the church hall.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 3, 2019