Jerry Segel, age 82, passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on June 29, 2019. He was born April 24, 1937 in Bellingham to Albert and Nada Segel. Jerry was a 22 year Air Force veteran, served in Korean and Vietnam, and retired in 1975. Jerry loved the Nooksack Casino, where he made lots of friends. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him. Jerry is survived by his son Dennis (wife Cari), daughters Susan and Sheri, brothers Mike (wife Lonnie) and Tom, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family gathering will be held. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice House. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 5, 2019