Jerry Dale Steinbach, lifetime resident of Blaine, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday September 1st 2020, surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was a loving husband and father as well as a devoted Peepaw to his 6 grandkids Zander, Riley, Tucker, Lena, Ruthie and Amara. Jerry is survived by his wife of 37 years Lori (Behnke), daughters Erica Peckham (Zach) of Las Vegas, Hannah Gordon (Matthew) and Payton Steinbach of Blaine. Jerry has 5 remaining living siblings Glen (Joanne) Steinbach, Ron (Elaine) Steinbach, Randy (Theresa) Steinbach and Dixie Steinbach, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
