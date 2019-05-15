Jerry L. Apeland (1943 - 2019)
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Bible Church
Bellingham, WA
On Friday, May 10, 2019, Jerry L. Apeland, husband, father, son, brother and friend passed away at the age of 75 after a brief illness in Yuma, AZ. Jerry will be forever loved by his wife and bride, Sharon; his children Mandy Gagnon and Troy Apeland; his grandchildren, Shaylee Stocker, Nate Gagnon and Sam Gagnon; and his great grandson Ashton Stocker. He is remembered by his 3 sisters, Claudia (Layne) Barnes, Janet (Larry) Barlow and Betty (Gordon) Westlund, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry was met in heaven by his son-in law, Dave Gagnon and granddaughter, Emma Gagnon. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Immanuel Bible Church in Bellingham, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 15, 2019
