A beloved husband and father with an unusual disease died 1/9/20 after more than 13 years of fighting PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy a Parkinson Plus disease). Jerry was born in Sherman, Texas on November 9th, 1938 and spent most of his childhood at a Methodist Home in Waco, Texas, after his father died at an early age. Then, with his three siblings, he moved to Alaska with his mother and stepfather where he excelled at football and set a running record that stood for many years. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Burns, and went to work for the National Guard. They had two boys, Todd and Troy, who were also active in sports in and after high school. Jerry coached many young men in sports during his boys' school years. He met his second wife, Joyce Bigelow romantically on New Year's eve 1976. In 1988 they moved to Ferndale, Washington, where he worked for the City of Bellingham and the Ferndale School District for several years before retiring. They then traveled south in the winters to Arizona for a number of years until in 2011 they were forced to forgo travel south because of the severity of his disease. He then fought the good fight for over five years at their home in Ferndale until he finally entered a care facility in 2016 where he spent the remainder of his life. He was an exemplary patient, always helping his caregivers to the best of his ability, which, because of his habit of exercising and keeping in shape in previous years, stood him in good stead. He leaves his loving wife Joyce Bigelow, his beloved sons Todd and Troy Jarvis of Anchorage, Alaska, and their wives Diane and C.C.; stepson Weston Bigelow of Oregon and stepdaughter Cynthia Bigelow of Washington; ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, sisters Genevia Hendricks of Anchorage, Alaska, Ginger Sandwina and her husband Ron of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother Robert and wife Gloria of Merritt Island, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Sharon (Burns) Hughes and stepson Charles Bigelow. He will be much missed by all who knew him and always mourned. Special thanks goes to Circle of Life and their great caregivers, and especially to Catalina Concepcion, who worked tirelessly to make him comfortable, to meet his every need and, through her help, exercising him daily to make his life as pleasant as possible. In lieu of flowers please donate to Cure PSP, Executive Plaza III Suite 906, 11350 McCormick Road, Hunt Valley, MO 21031. There will be a celebration of life in Ferndale, Washington, and in Anchorage, Alaska, at later dates.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 26, 2020

