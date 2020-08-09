Jerry L Miller, 65, of Lynnwood, passed away June 9th, in Arizona. He was born in Bellingham on January 17, 1955 to Lawrence “Chick” Miller and Lelah Miller. Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years Barb, sisters Nancy Deaver (Dave) and Becky Miller and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Sehome HS and from the University of Washington with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Jerry was a private pilot and enjoyed working with metal; he spent much of his retirement time in his shop working on his turbine engine project. A Celebration of Life will be held later when State restrictions allows.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store