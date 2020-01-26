Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lee Birdsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Lee Birdsey, 84 of Custer, WA, left to be with his Lord, January 17, 2020. Jerry was born in Bellingham to Thelma & Claude (Bud) Birdsey. He was predeceased by his parents Thelma, Bud, and stepfather Herb Hanson, wife Lee, who’s love made his life complete, his son Jerry Leroy Birdsey, sisters Marilyn Arlene Pauline & Lorelei, Brothers Bill Birdsey, Frank, Chuck, and Dale Hanson. Jerry is survived by daughters Tracy Burnside (Bret), Robyn Rhodes (Dennis), Kasey Bower (Earl), Leslie Henley (Warren), Bernice Brim (Steve) and Camron Elizabeth, sons Jim Gray (Jean), Jeff Gray (Lory), Tyler Bennett (Linda), Del Birdsey (Cindy), Ricki Birdsey (Michelle), Brother Bob (Ruby) and sisters Leona Allen (Earl), and Teri Edelbute, 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, along with those he welcomed into their home and heart. As a pioneer of Skagit Speedway, he spent many great weekends racing. A man who never slowed down. He worked for Bectal Building Intalco, then went to work for Intalco as a millwright. After Jerry’s retirement his happiness was holding & loving his grandbabies. His family was always his main priority. Hugs given made those receiving feel like they were the most important person ever. He looked forward to golf days with Lee and Jack, his good buddies. Jerry belonged to the 4th Corner Elites Car Club, enjoying interaction with his many friends. At his request, in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to 4th Corners Project Santa Claus. As we lay “No 1 GRPA” to rest, remember he would say with a wink and a smile “No difference between the grave and the rest room. When ya gotta go, ya gotta go.” Jerry will be forever loved, remembered, and missed. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00AM at Moles Farewell Tributes - Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Jerry at

