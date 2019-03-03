Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lee James. View Sign

Jerry Lee James of Bellingham, Washington went to his home in Heaven on February 22, 2019 at age 55 after a courageous battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Jerry was born to Maurice and Virginia James on November 10, 1963 in Kimball, Nebraska. His family relocated to Pinole, California where Jerry spent his youth. He graduated Pinole Valley High School in 1981. Jerry worked for his father's catalyst company, James International, then spent time working at the family farm in Potter, Nebraska. Jerry left farming and Nebraska to pursue a career in industrial construction on the West Coast. Most recently Jerry served as Vice President of Matrix Service. He enjoyed the work but more than that, he loved the people he worked alongside. Jerry met the love of his life, Kathryn Ann McMillen in 1983. They married June 29, 1985 in Sidney, Nebraska and went on to have three children, Jennifer Ann, Jonathon Carter, and Jessica Paige. Family and friends alike remember Jerry as someone who made love a verb and was an encourager by nature. He was most known for his quick-wit and generous spirit. Jerry joins his mother, Virginia and father, Maurice in Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Katy James; children, Jennifer (Travis) Mowry, Jonathon James, Jessica (Matthew) Dolan; and grandchildren, Ford and Sawyer Mowry. He is also survived by his sister, Joni (Chris) Rippee, brother, Jeff (Helene) James; in-laws, Ken (Nan) McMillen, Nancy (Jim) McDonald, Burl (Dana) McMillen, Doug (Cynthia) McMillen; 12 nieces and nephews and 32 great nieces and nephews. A memorial service in his honor will be held at Christ the King in Bellingham, Washington on Thursday, March 7th at 10am. His family will be spreading his ashes in his home state of Nebraska this Summer. The family requests that memorial gifts be made in support of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia research at UW Medicine. You may make a gift online at

Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019

