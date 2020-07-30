Jerry Marlene Eason, age 85, passed away July 25, 2020 after various health struggles. Jerry was a fighter and anyone who knew her knew what a strong women she was. She was born June 23, 1935 in Wellington, Kansas to Ray Henry and Mary Ellen Louis (Whitley) Ruddle. Jerry married James on her 16th birthday in San Bernardino, CA and spent 69 years by his side, moving all throughout the West Coast. Together they raised six wonderful children. They spent 20 years in Hollister, CA managing an apartment complex, where they made lifelong friends. She also worked many years as a waitress, which she was very passionate about as well. Together Jerry and James enjoyed playing cards, showing their moves on the dance floor, and spending time with their large extended family. Jerry is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Eason; five children, James (Teresa) Eason, Vert (Gloria) Eason, Wally (Michelle) Eason, Patti (Rick) Whalen, Linda (Bob)Smith; her brother, Dean (Marie) Ruddle; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and a few great-great grandchildren; great niece, Alysha Lindvig, whom she has helped raise; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Roger, Marty and Eva; her son, Jerry Wayne (Jan) Eason; grandson, Vert Eason, Jr. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Drive, Ferndale, WA. Share your memories of Jerry and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
.