My sweetheart and loving husband quietly and peacefully passed onto heaven on a sunny Tuesday, February 26th at 10:26 in the morning. He was Calmly surrounded by his wonderful cat and loving dog and me, his wife. Green Eyes, Tiny Girl, and I quietly cherished our remaining time with him. We all spent our last night together. During Jerry's time in high school at Oakdale, California, he was in the National Guard. One day while on his way home from church he had a cerebral hemorrhage, keeping him in a coma for nearly a month. When he awoke he worked very hard and learned how to talk, eat, sit up, stand up, walk, and drive his car again. He also graduated with his high school class. Then, after much more hard work and rehab, he was accepted into the Army, which was his dream. About a year later, just as he was to be shipped out to En Chow, Korea, a lieutenant at Fort Knox, Kentucky suddenly discovered his blind left eye, ending his Army career. Upon returning home, he obtained two college degrees. One in carpentry, where he even worked on the Rosicrucian Museum in the Bay Area, and one at the other end of the spectrum as a baker. When I didn't even know him, down at the corner shop I often ate his wonderful donuts for over a year. Finally, at the age of 33, he had to give in and was on the Social Security list for the permanently disabled. At the time it took two years to complete. This is when I found my caring and loving Jerry. We spent over 46 wonderful years doing many countless things together. Because we couldn't get a loan to fix our Ford Courier, we got a motorcycle in Sonora, California. We rode up Priest Grade visiting friends and onto Yosemite National Park countless times, as well as he rode me everywhere we went, even to work and back. When we moved to Washington in the mid-80's, he traded the motorcycle to his brother for a cab-over-camper which we lived in for a year at Lynden KOA. We then got a 25-foot trailer which was our home in Ferndale until December 2009. Living like this for all of these years was not a hardship as we were close together and trying to save for our retirement. Unfortunately, this money all went for medical expenses, but at least we had it for his extra cares until this last year. Now, I just owe St. Joseph's thousands, but it's okay as he needed the cares above what I was allowed to do at home, mostly for his pneumonias. Otherwise, I cared for my love here at home as we both wanted. They just wouldn't let me bring him home soon enough! Only after I was forced to change Jerry's code status and sign him up on hospice was he allowed to come home! Too late, after they had not notified me of his changes. But they had made me sign all those papers for him and that they had not given him any fluids for 24 hours while I was at home preparing for his arrival. Then they sent him home on antibiotics which they would not give him for over a week. Prior to this time, he had only received the antibiotics for the first five days of his time in the hospital. But after all of this and the snow, we had a sunny week together. Jerry is survived by his Daughters Merri Jeanne, Anna Mae, Bonnie Jean, Pamela Sue, and his son Ralph Howard Butler. Arrangements continue at Jerns Funeral Chapel. Please call and let them know if you are interested in attending a service. Jerry's loving Wife for Life, Linda A. Butler

Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 8, 2019

