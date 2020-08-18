1/1
Jess B. Brewster
Woodcarver, Teacher, WWII Veteran, Beloved Friend, Father and Grandfather, Jess passed peacefully eight days after his 93 birthday. Jess lived a full life: first fleeing his family's ruined dust-bowl farm, serving in the Navy as an anti-aircraft gunner on the USS Missouri in WWII, graduating from Cornell University, marrying his beloved wife Shirley and moving to Bellingham in 1960, becoming a Teacher of learning-challenged students, and always pursuing what he steadfastly refused to call his "art" of woodcarving. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and sister Erma, and is survived by his sons, Bill and Tom, his daughter-in-law Amy, his grandson Henry, his siblings Louise and Herman, and the legion of friends he made in his long and well-lived life. He was a kind and compassionate man, with an open heart, and he passed peacefully with his family at his side. Jess's family will host a celebration of his life when it is safe to do so, but in the meantime contributions can be made in Jess's memory in the form of kindness to someone who needs it, and donations can be made to NAMI.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
