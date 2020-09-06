1/1
Jess (Acencion) Salazar
Jess Acencion Salazar passed away suddenly Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital, in Mount Vernon he was 78. Jess was born May 14, 1942 in San Juan de Sabinas, Coahuila, Mexico to Jose and Bertha Salazar. As a young boy his family moved to the United States where he later became a U.S Citizen in 1966. Jess graduated from Meridian High School in May of 1963. Jess then married the love of his life, Jennifer Lynn Rasmussen on July 29, 1965. He had many jobs over the years, starting with service in the Army National Guard. Following his service, Jess transitioned to Coca-Cola and Pepsi as a delivery driver and salesman. Jess then moved into the career he was best known for, insurance/investment salesman. His bubbly, kind, and engaging personality was perfect for the job. Papa we will miss you so much! You were so full of life and very charismatic. We couldn’t go any place where you didn’t know someone. We would always have to stop so you could talk with them. You were definitely a people person and people loved you! Your laugh and smile will be remembered fondly. We are sure your love of music has you dancing in heaven with your one true love and dearest darling, Jennifer. Jess was preceded in death by his wife Jennifer, mother Bertha, his father Jose, his brother Robert, and his eldest daughter Lisa Marie Salazar. Jess is survived by his twin daughters Dori Salazar Lukes and Lori Blankenship (Travis); his 7 grandchildren, Brittney Warner (Tyson), Trent Lukes, Taylor Blankenship, Erica Lukes, Abbie Blankenship, Ellie Lukes and Mia Blankenship; and his 4 Great Grandchildren, Maliyah, Andre, Oliver and Luna Warner. Private services will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jess online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Memories & Condolences

