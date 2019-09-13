Jessica is remembered and loved for her caring nature, compassion for animals, and amusing sense of humor. She is survived by her father, David Harris & his wife Mary, mother Claudia Harris, brother Joshua Harris, her dear friends, and extended family members. A celebration of life will be Sat. Sept. 21 at 2pm at Greenacres Memorial Park - 5700 Northwest Dr. (at Northwest & Axton Rd.) It will be near a stone waterfall in the treed Stillwaters area, at the (left) east side of the cemetery. To share your memories of Jessica, please also visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 13, 2019