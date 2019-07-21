Jessica Harris, age 38, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. She is loved and remembered for her caring nature, amusing sense of humor and love for animals. At her young age she had purchased & remodeled her home, had built a business, and generously gave of her time in support of animal causes. Jessica is loved by her many friends and family members, and loyal clientele. She is survived by her mother Claudia Harris, father David Harris and his wife Mary (her beloved other mother), her brother Josh Harris, and extended family members. A celebration of life memorial will be announced near future. To share your memories of Jessica, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 21, 2019