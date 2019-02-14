Jessie Figenbaum, age 99 of Bellingham, passed away February 9, 2019, just six days short of her 100th birthday. A memorial service will be held at Hope in Christ Church, 710 E. Sunset Dr. in Bellingham on Jessie's 100th birthday, Friday, February 15th at 12 Noon followed by a reception. Pastor Scott Roberts will be officiating. View Jessie's complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 14, 2019