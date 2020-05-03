Jessie Vander Mey of Sumas, Washington went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was known for her love of Jesus and the way she cared for others. Jessie truly had a servant’s heart. Jessie was born in Shepherd, Montana, on October 13, 1932, to parents Nick and Winnie (Douma) De Vries. In 1940, Nick and Winnie’s family moved to the Blaine area and later moved to Sumas. Jessie graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1950. Jessie married her high school sweetheart, Ted Vander Mey, on June 30, 1954, and together they had three children. Jessie spent her entire life caring for and supporting her family in everything they chose to do. From working alongside Ted on the farm and at auctions, attending countless ball games to watch her husband, children, and grandchildren, to canning hundreds of pints of beans and applesauce, Jessie showed care to her family in many ways. Jessie also loved gardening and watching the Mariners with Ted. Jessie’s love for people, especially her family, was evident in everything she did. Jessie was an active member of the Sumas Christian Reformed Church, attending and leading Bible studies, being a craft leader for Vacation Bible School, and singing in the church choir. Even when Alzheimer’s took most of her memories away, she could still remember her beloved hymns. Jessie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ted Vander Mey; children Eileen De Hoog, Larry Vander Mey, and Karen Wagter; 8 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Dalene Koetje, Scott De Vries (Ann), Helen Postma (Les), Marilyn Terpstra (Glenn), and Norma Johnson (Jerry); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside will be at Sumas Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020 with a memorial service at Sumas Christian Reformed Church at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Cedar Cove at the Christian Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A special thanks to the Christian Health Care Center for many years of kind and caring service to Jessie and the entire family.



