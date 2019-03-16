Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus (Jess) Alvarez. View Sign

Jess "The Barber" Alvarez, 79, long time resident of Bellingham Wa. passed away March 8th 2019. He is survived by his wife Minnie Alvarez, his children Eddie Alvarez, Angie and her spouse Tim Rose, Lisa Alvarez, Jess and Gabriel Alvarez. His sister Hilda and two brothers Sam and Edward.Grandkids: Michael & Leah Rose, Timmy & Sarah Rose, Aaron & Rose Lind, Joey & Brenda Culmine, Nicole & Joe Fulwiler, Teresa & James Gilchrist, Kylee, Quinton, Isaiah, Malachi, Joaquin & Kyla. Great grandkids: Kayden, Carson, Emerson, Audrey, Emilee, Azra, Isaac, Isaiah, Lito, Anna, Elliott, Sophia, and Christian.He cherish them all. Jess was a barber for over 55 years at the Leopold Barbershop, he had a passion for life, he loved and played with all of his being, he was the backbone of his family. Jess never turned his back on anyone in need, he respected everyone. Jess was a mountain of a man, he was loved dearly by his family and friends and he will truly be missed. Please come and join us Saturday, March 23rd at the Salvation Army Church at 2912 Northwest Av. in Bellingham Washington at 2 p.m to celebrate his life..

