Jewel Lucile Feuer
Jewel Lucile Feuer. 94, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Mrs. Feuer was preceded in death by her Husband, Owen and daughter Ellen Feuer. She was born in National City, California to John Ralph and Elizabeth Lucile Morehouse on December, 24, 1925. Mrs. Feuer was a Librarian for the National City Library, Sales Clerk for Walker Scott in Solana Beach, CA and was part of a craft cooperative in Port Townsend, WA. She was a voracious reader and loved gardening, cooking, entertaining, movies, sports and games. She will be missed for her constant optimism, positive personality and her laughter. She is survived by her sons Michael Feuer of New Mexico and Patrick Feuer of Bellingham, as well as her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that knew her as simply Mamaw. A celebration of her life will be held in spring of 2021 in San Diego. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s or Hospice of Whatcom County.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
