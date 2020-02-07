Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim C. Dugger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, January 30, longtime Powell, WY resident Jim C. Dugger passed away peacefully in Bellingham, WA with family by his side. Jim was born at the family home about 20 miles west of Cody, WY on March 5, 1927. He was the youngest son of Allen and Hazel Dugger. In 1932 the family moved to Powell where Jim was raised on the family farm west of town. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gilbert, Clyde and Harold. His one surviving sister, Wanda, lives in Powell. Jim married the love of his life, Donna Bormuth, November 19, 1957. They were married for 50 years. Jim and Donna moved to Washington in 2005 to be closer to family. He lost Donna to cancer in 2007. Jim was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was cherished by his family. He gave the best hugs. Jim was a very talented man. He had a bookkeeping degree but loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He owned Jim's Boat Shop where he repaired Evinrude motors and has numerous trophies for boat racing. He was an excellent farmer and landscaper who, in addition to residential work, did the landscaping for the Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody and Homesteader Park in Powell. He also grew sod on his farm. He drove his own bus for the Powell School District for 37 years, worked in the family slaughterhouse with his father and brother Clyde, delivered dairy products from Powell to Billings, MT for Cream of the Valley Dairy and drove a tank truck hauling gasoline between Powell and Billings. He could fix just about everything, built bikes and a log playhouse for his daughters and when Jim and Donna bought their farm west of Powell, they built their new house. He raised beef for his family and was an accomplished butcher and meat cutter. He could cut meat faster than his wife and daughters could wrap! He enjoyed coffee with the guys at the Skyline Café. Jim liked going to the dances at the Bellingham Senior Citizen Center and the Leopold. Saturday mornings you would find him at the Ferry Terminal drinking coffee with the singles club. He was a kind, generous man who enjoyed tooling leather, making wallets, checkbook covers and name tags. He also made jewelry from stones he had polished. He presented these gifts to family and friends. Jim is survived by daughters Jeanette (OB) Sanchez and Sally (Ken) Robinette; grandchildren Jennifer (Ivan) Vice, Angela (Antonio) Bennett, Aimee Geiger, Leigh James Robinette, Joy Robinette; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Geiger, Jakob Chase, Hunter Geiger and Joshua Velarde, plus many nieces and nephews. On Sat. Feb 29th from 1pm-3pm, we will raise a toast to Jim at the Cocoanut Grove. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jim with the family by using the funeral home's on-line guest book at

