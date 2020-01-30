Jim Campbell, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Jim was born on February 1, 1946, in Wenatchee, WA. In 1968, Jim married Barbara Parkhill, his junior high sweetheart. After Jim spent two years in the Army in Germany, he and Barbara moved to Bellingham. He graduated from Western Washington University and taught elementary school for two years in Whatcom County. Jim then found his talent and love of woodworking which led him to a long career in antiques and furniture restoration. Jim enjoyed many different hobbies through his life. He had a deep love of dogs and adopted several over his 49 years in Bellingham. Jim had a great sense of humor that lasted through his final days. Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; sister, Geraldine Darkis; brother, Raymond Beal; sisters and brothers-in-law: Patti and Cary Cartmill, Gordon and Anita Parkhill, and Linda Shaughnessy, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosenell Thrift. A family gathering will be held at a later date. If you wish, a donation may be made to Whatcom Humane Society. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 30, 2020