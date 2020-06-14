Jim Wortley

Jim G. Wortley passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on June 4, 2020. He was born September 14, 1929, the only child of Harold and Nancy (Verduin) Wortley. During his youth he appreciated sharing life with many cousins, attended Lynden Schools, and excelled in sports during his High School years. Jim married Mary Larsen on October 25, 1952; and together they shared a lifetime raising a family in the Everson area. He was employed as a plumber, electrician, Contel lineman, and always a “do it yourself” handy man. Yearly trips to Twisp, WA with the ‘deer hunting group’ were a must for 40 years. Jim and Mary especially enjoyed lake fishing in northern B.C., Canada with family and friends. They were avid antique collectors and often took driving excursions in the spring to explore new places. As a loyal Camel’s Club member, Jim annually installed the PA sound system for the Fishing Derby at Lynden City Park for over 30 years. He was a fire fighter for the City of Everson and later served as Commissioner. As a couple, Jim and Mary loved music and ballroom dancing; and were known for gliding gracefully around a dance floor during many events and family celebrations. Their home was a gathering place, where the coffee was always on; and many neighbors, friends, and family met to share conversation and memorable times together. Jim will be missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary, and 5 children: Greg (Marge) Tavis, Marilyn (Steve) Lankhaar, Darlene Wortley, Jerry (Tammy) Wortley, Bonnie (Jim) Blair; his Grandchildren, including Luke (Macki) Tavis, Melissa (Scott) Engels, Laura (Clint) Vander Giessen, Rob Hornbuckle, Amy (Rob) Lane, Jason (Sandy) Wortley, Angie Wortley, Matt (Heather) Miller, Sandy (Brent) Korthuis, T.J. Cunningham, Shawn (Natalie) Blair, Darrin Blair, Lana (AJ) Blair; and 21 Great Grandchildren; along with many cousins, neighbors, and friends. As a family, we wish to thank all who supported and loved him throughout his life. At his request, there will be cremation with no memorial service. Arrangements by Gillies Funeral Services.



