Joan Cooper
1932 - 2020
September 28, 1932 - October 3, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Joan Delores Cooper, age 88, was born Sep. 28, 1932 in Nekoma, ND to Fern and Ole Bergstrom. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 3, 2020. She moved to Bellingham, WA with her family in 1937.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Corey Dan Downing, brothers Gerald Bergstrom, Rawland Barhalls, Rodney Bergstrom, and niece Lori Bergstrom. She is survived by daughter Suzanne Downing, grandson Brian Downing, brother LeRoy Bergstrom, nieces Diana Lyn Bergstrom, Sherry Botefur, nephew Mike Bergstrom, sister-in-law Gloria Bergstrom and numerous other family members.
Joan's final resting place is at Bayview Cemetery, Bellingham, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Whatcom Hospice Foundation.
To read Joan's full obituary and to share memories, visit molesfarwelltributes.com



Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
