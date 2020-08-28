1/1
Joan Felicia Graves
Joan Felicia Quinn Graves, of Bellingham, WA, was born the 2nd of August 1930 in Inyo County, California. She will be missed by her son Glenn Graves (wife Lynn) and daughter Ellen Bartell (husband Bo); her two sisters Leeanette Dabbs and Maureen Quinn; seven grandchildren Kayla, Diana, April, MaryAlice, Kurtis, Jeromy, and Philip; and eleven great-grandchildren. As we travel through this brief time on earth we often wonder if we have made a difference, if we have improved the journey of others, and lived a life worthy of returning home to our Father in Heaven. Mom was blessed with a loving and caring soul and a voice that brought tears to many. One of her nieces recently had a dream where she saw dad standing in the light and there were thousands behind him waiting to welcome her home. Although she will be missed by so many remaining behind on earth it brings us smiles and warmth thinking of all those that she has missed for so many years, waiting to envelope her in their love, and hear her once again praise the Lord through her angelic voice. We love you mom and look forward to once again being with you and dad. A private family service will be held. You may share your memories of Joan at www.westfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
