Joan Magnusson, age 95, of Bellingham, WA went to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Joan passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Joan was born December 22, 1924 to Hulda and Joseph Melicher in Kulm, North Dakota, growing up with six brothers and sisters in the small town just west of Fargo. Joan enrolled at the University of North Dakota in 1940, studying chemistry. That year, she met her future husband, Norval Magnusson, studying engineering at UND. During wartime, Joan graduated with her degree in Chemistry in 1943 and then worked for Eastman Kodak as a chemist. Upon Norval’s return from his time in the army in 1946, Joan and Norval were married and continued on at UND, Joan as a Chemistry Professor and with Norval studying for his Master’s Degree. After he graduated in 1948 from UND with a Master’s Degree, Norval and Joan moved to Bellingham where he started his career as an engineer with the Georgia Pacific Bellingham Division pulp mill. Bellingham was home for the rest of their lives, although they traveled for Georgia Pacific for a number of years after their children were grown. They retired in 1988, returning full time to their family home in Bellingham. Norval passed away in 2016, age 93, after 70 years of marriage to Joan. Joan was a founding and active member of Geneva Community Church (now called Northlake Community Church), and was involved with many programs at the Firs Bible and Missionary Conference. Joan was known for her women’s Bible study leadership, and she played the church piano until recently. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norval, and her three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her three children, Nancy Magnusson Durham and husband Ken, Craig Magnusson, and Carol Magnusson Mather; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Caroline Bullinger and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Northlake Community Church, 1471 McLeod Rd in Bellingham at 2 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Reception following. Pastor Jeff Geise will be officiating. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 2, 2020