Joan was born in Bellingham, WA to Ernest and Sophie (Baker) Bridge on April 12, 1933. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1951 and from there went on to earn a degree from Shaw Secretarial School. Joan worked as a secretary for Morgan Wheeler Real Estate and for the Pulp Mill. She married Edd Stangeland on November 15, 1962, and together they built their family home in Ferndale, WA. Their only son, Scott, was born May 13, 1964 and was Joan’s greatest joy. When Scott was several years old, Joan began working with Edd building homes for their family business which they would continue to run until retiring. Scott tragically passed away at the age of 16, but he lived on through Joan’s loving memories of him and the stories she would laughingly share. Joan and Edd lived in Ferndale until moving to Cedar Grove Park in Bellingham in 2002. Joan enjoyed gardening, reading, and crossword puzzles. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind and generous heart. She loved her cat Katy who was her constant companion for the last ten years. Joan had an amazing memory and could recall events as though they had happened yesterday. She was our memory keeper and our storyteller. Our hearts are broken and her passing has left us with a gaping hole in our family, an empty chair at our table, and silence when stories should be told. But what a joyous reunion there was the morning of July 8th as we know she was reunited with her beloved son and husband. We bet it was beautiful. Rest in well deserved peace, Aunt Joan. We will miss you. Joan is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edd; and son, Scott. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Whatcom Hospice or to a charity of your choice
. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10AM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Guests are asked to please wear masks. Please share your memories of Joan at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
.