Joan Marie Lake-Ommen was born on January 1, 1931 in Bellingham Washington. Joan peacefully passed away at her home on August 17, 2019 in Coeur D’ Alene Idaho. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Gordon E. Lake and her brother John W. Atkinson, sisters Lois Struebel, and Jerri Karnelis. Joan is survived by her daughter Holiday Redding, brother Alan Atkinson, and sister Linda Hammond. At her request there will be no services or large extended family gatherings.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 10, 2019