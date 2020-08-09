It saddens us to announce the passing of Joan Myers on August 4, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington. Joan was born in Boone, Colorado to Alva and Lucille Myers, and was the oldest of four children. After a few years, and two more children, the family moved to Newport, Washington to be close to Lucille’s parents, Louise and Glen Olmsted. Joan graduated from Newport High School in 1948. In 1950, she joined the Women’s Army Corps where she auditioned for the 14th Army Band as a trombone player. She was accepted and spent the next eight years traveling all over the United States, playing for concerts for wounded military, orphaned children, special ceremonies for important people, and parades. After the service, Joan worked as the head graphic artist for St. George School District in Maryland until her retirement when she moved to Sudden Valley, Washington, a suburb of Bellingham. Joan was very active in the Sudden Valley “Barn Theater” where she impressed members with her artistic ability. She made beautiful posters for the group, helped make flags for the entry, and was always available when needed. Joan will be missed by her two sisters, Katy (Jack) DeBord of Bellingham, and Carolyn (Jerry) Roseburrough of Washougal, Washington, as well as many nieces and nephews. Joan will be laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham, and a graveside service will be held sometime next year. To share your memories of Joan, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
.